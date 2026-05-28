Lockheed Martin vs. Boeing: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Lockheed Martin provides significant financial stability through its long-term U.S. government defense contracts and consistent net income.

Boeing relies on a major recovery in its commercial aviation segment and production ramp-ups to drive future growth.

Which aerospace giant offers the better balance of stability and growth for your 2026 portfolio?

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As geopolitical tensions and commercial travel demand both rise, aerospace investors face a classic dilemma between stability and recovery. Choosing between Lockheed Martin(NYSE:LMT)and Boeing (NYSE:BA)requires a close look at their 2026 fundamentals.

Lockheed Martin serves as a dominant defense contractor with a massive government backlog, while Boeing balances commercial aircraft production with defense and space initiatives. These giants are being compared because they represent the backbone of the domestic aerospace landscape. You must decide if you prefer the reliability of defense contracts or the upside of a commercial aviation turnaround.

The case for Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin operates as a global leader among defense stocks, organizing its operations into aeronautics, missiles, and space systems. The company relies heavily on the U.S. government, which accounted for approximately 72% of total consolidated sales in FY 2025. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, particularly since the Department of War represents nearly 63% of revenue.

In FY 2025, the company reported revenue of $75.1 billion, up nearly 5.7% from the previous year. Net income for the period reached approximately $5.0 billion, resulting in a net margin of roughly 6.7%. This net margin reflects the percentage of revenue remaining as profit after all expenses are paid and has remained relatively stable over the last three fiscal years.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was nearly 3.2x. This ratio measures total debt relative to shareholder equity; a value above 1.0 indicates the company uses more debt to fund its operations. The current ratio, which measures the ability to pay short-term bills, was approximately 1.1x, while free cash flow reached nearly $6.9 billion.

The case for Boeing

Boeing develops, manufactures, and services commercial airplanes and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. While it maintains a massive defense presence, its commercial aircraft segment is the primary driver of long-term growth. Because the company derives a significant portion of its total revenue from a limited number of commercial airlines, customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

For FY 2025, the company reported revenue of nearly $89.5 billion, representing approximately 34.5% growth. This significant jump in revenue helped the company achieve net income of close to $2.2 billion, resulting in a net margin of roughly 2.5%. This return to profitability is a major milestone compared to the significant net loss the company reported during 2024.

According to its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 10.0x. This indicates that the company carries ten times as much debt as shareholder equity. The current ratio was nearly 1.2x, but the company reported negative free cash flow of nearly $1.9 billion. Note that stock-based compensation accounted for roughly 40.0% of operating cash flow, thereby inflating reported cash generation, since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

Risk profile comparison

Lockheed Martin faces significant revenue concentration risks, as the U.S. government accounts for the vast majority of its income. The F-35 program is particularly critical, accounting for nearly 27% of all sales in 2025. Furthermore, the company must manage intense competition from Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) and General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), as well as potential supply chain disruptions involving rare-earth minerals.

Boeing continues to navigate significant production and certification hurdles for new aircraft like the 777X and 737 variants. Labor instability is another major concern, as unionized employees led a 101-day work stoppage during 2025 that hampered production. Additionally, the company faces fierce market competition from Airbus and ongoing financial losses in its fixed-price defense contracts.

Valuation comparison

Lockheed Martin appears much cheaper based on its Forward P/E, while Boeing’s valuation suggests a company still early in its financial recovery.

Metric Lockheed Martin Boeing Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 17.8x 53.3x 30.1x P/S ratio 1.6x 1.9x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLI sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Investors seeking exposure to the aerospace industry might find themselves choosing between Lockheed Martin and Boeing, both well-known names, but with very different business models and investment outlooks.

Lockheed Martin offers many qualities that conservative investors tend to appreciate, such as stable demand from the U.S. government, dependable cash flow, a steady dividend, and a huge backlog of orders. Lockheed’s involvement in major military programs provides it with a more reliable revenue stream than many other industrial businesses, but the government’s defense spending can be unpredictable.

On the other hand, Boeing is more focused on commercial aerospace. Demand for its products has been strong and is expected to remain so. The company has recently been dealing with regulatory and financial issues, and commercial aviation demand can be cyclical. The company is well positioned for significant upside, but only if it executes a turnaround following these challenges.

With this in mind, investors seeking stability and income may find Lockheed Martin the better choice. Those who are willing to accept higher risk in exchange for a higher potential reward, however, may find Boeing a good bet for the long term. My own tendency is to invest on the conservative side, so my choice would be the manufacturer supplying the U.S. Department of Defense.



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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Boeing. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.