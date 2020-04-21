Markets
LMT

Lockheed Martin Updates 2020 Sales Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) announced, for fiscal 2020, the company now expects net sales in a range of $62.25 billion - $64.00 billion, revised from the prior guidance range of $62.75 billion - $64.25 billion. The company has maintained its 2020 outlook for operating profit, earnings per share and cash from operations.

First quarter earnings per share was $6.08, compared to $5.99, previous year. Net sales were $15.7 billion, compared to $14.3 billion, last year.

Cash from operations in the first quarter was $2.3 billion, compared to cash from operations of $1.7 billion, a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LMT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular