Lockheed Martin Unusual Options Activity For November 20

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in LMT often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Lockheed Martin. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 25% bullish and 62% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $29,905, and 7 calls, totaling $237,179.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $500.0 and $800.0 for Lockheed Martin, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Lockheed Martin's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Lockheed Martin's significant trades, within a strike price range of $500.0 to $800.0, over the past month.

Lockheed Martin 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $2.8 $2.45 $2.8 $542.50 $42.0K 12 152 LMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $22.1 $21.3 $21.4 $525.00 $38.5K 5 20 LMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $38.2 $37.6 $37.6 $500.00 $37.6K 380 10 LMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $38.6 $37.3 $37.8 $500.00 $34.0K 380 20 LMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $30.1 $29.4 $30.02 $510.00 $30.0K 597 11

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is the world's largest defense contractor and has dominated the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since it won the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program in 2001. Lockheed's largest segment is aeronautics, which derives upward of two-thirds of its revenue from the F-35. Lockheed's remaining segments are rotary and mission systems, mainly encompassing the Sikorsky helicopter business; missiles and fire control, which creates missiles and missile defense systems; and space systems, which produces satellites and receives equity income from the United Launch Alliance joint venture.

In light of the recent options history for Lockheed Martin, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Lockheed Martin's Current Market Status With a volume of 461,035, the price of LMT is up 1.21% at $539.71. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days. What The Experts Say On Lockheed Martin

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $627.6.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Lockheed Martin, maintaining a target price of $565. * An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Buy rating on Lockheed Martin, maintaining a target price of $610. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Lockheed Martin, targeting a price of $695. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Lockheed Martin, maintaining a target price of $603. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Lockheed Martin with a target price of $665.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

