Lockheed Martin To Sell Distributed Energy Solutions Biz To TRC Companies

(RTTNews) - Lockheed Martin (LMT) Wednesday said it has agreed to sell its Distributed Energy Solutions Group to TRC Companies.

The sale is part of Lockheed Martin Energy's strategy to focus on products and technology for the energy marketplace and the Department of Defense.

Distributed Energy Solutions is a commercial business principally engaged in providing distributed energy services to electric and gas utility customers. The division provides comprehensive services for energy efficiency, demand response, beneficial electrification, distributed energy resource management, data analytics, IT/OT systems integration & operation, cyber security, cloud and web services.

