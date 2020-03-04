Lockheed Martin Suspends F-35 Production in Japan Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has halted production of the F-35 in Japan, and told employees in an Italian facility to work from home, due to concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Ellen Lord, the Pentagon's undersecretary for acquisition and sustainment, told reporters gathered at a defense industry conference on Wednesday that Lockheed Martin has shut down a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Japan factory where the F-35 is assembled for at least a week, and is taking other precautions in response to the coronavirus threat.

A F-35 fighter coming in for a landing after a test flight. Image source: Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin assembles most of its F-35 Joint Strike Fighters at a facility in Ft. Worth, Texas, but the plane has a global supply chain. The company also assembles some planes to be sold to foreign partners at the Mitsubishi facility in Nagoya, Japan, and a Leonardo-owned factory in Cameri, Italy.

The company plans to deliver 140 F-35s in 2020, with most headed for the U.S. military and unaffected by the international shutdown. Lord said she has not seen any sign that the coronavirus will impact deliveries but said a Pentagon team is monitoring the virus' impact on the defense base and its suppliers.

The F-35 remains in low-rate production, but Lockheed Martin hopes to ramp up deliveries in the years to come. For that to happen, though, the company must work out some lingering issues in its supply chain that were present prior to the coronavirus, including delays delivering the plane's complex engine.

It's too soon to say whether the shutdown will be limited to just one week, or whether the Fort Worth facility will be able to avoid coronavirus-related supply chain disruptions.

10 stocks we like better than Lockheed Martin

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lockheed Martin wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Lou Whiteman owns shares of Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.