Is Lockheed Martin Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Valued at a market cap of $106.4 billion, Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) is a global aerospace, defense, and security leader, specializing in advanced technology systems. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the company operates through four key segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically considered “large-cap stocks,” and LMT fits this category comfortably, with a market cap well above this threshold. It is renowned for producing cutting-edge military aircraft, including the F-35 fighter jet, missile defense systems, naval combat solutions, and space exploration technologies. As a key U.S. defense contractor, Lockheed Martin benefits from substantial government contracts, technological innovation, and a strong global presence, positioning it as a dominant force in the defense industry.

Despite the strengths, LMT is down 27.5% from its 52-week high of $618.95, achieved on Oct. 21. Shares of this aerospace and defense giant have declined 13.3% over the past three months, compared to the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 5.5% fall during the same time frame.

Over the past six months, LMT has dropped 21.9%, lagging behind DOWI’s 3.8% returns. Shares of LMT are up 3.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming DOWI’s 9.1% gains over the same time frame.

To confirm its bearish trend, LMT has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late October and under its 200-day moving average since mid-December.

Despite the grim market action recently, LMT shares popped over 9% after posting its Q4 results on Jan. 28. It reported an EPS of $2.22, marking a 70.7% decline year-over-year. Revenue totaled $18.6 billion, missing Wall Street expectations of $18.9 billion. For the full year, the company projects adjusted EPS between $27 and $27.30, with revenue anticipated to range from $73.8 billion to $74.8 billion.

Despite lagging behind the broader market, LMT has still managed to outpace its rival, The Boeing Company (BA), which dipped 20.8% over the past 52 weeks.

Analysts are reasonably optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 22 analysts covering the stock, and the mean price target of $546.23 suggests a 21.7% premium to its current levels.

