Lockheed Martin Stock (LMT) Opinions on Pacific Seabed Mining Talks

Recent discussions on X about Lockheed Martin (LMT) have centered around the company's potential involvement in Pacific seabed mining and its implications for critical mineral access. Several users have highlighted reports of the aerospace giant engaging in talks with mining companies, sparking curiosity about how this could diversify its revenue streams amid intensifying global competition. The chatter reflects a mix of intrigue and speculation about the long-term impact on the stock.

Additionally, there’s been notable attention on Lockheed Martin’s role in defense spending and geopolitical shifts, with some on X pointing to changes in U.S. foreign policy as a potential boon for the company’s contracts. Posts have also referenced recent stock price fluctuations, with some expressing optimism about future growth while others caution about slower growth projections for 2025. This blend of topics keeps the conversation dynamic and multifaceted.

Lockheed Martin Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LMT stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

Lockheed Martin Insider Trading Activity

Lockheed Martin insiders have traded $LMT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHANIE C. HILL (Pres. Rotary & Mission Systems) sold 4,791 shares for an estimated $2,120,041

ROBERT M JR LIGHTFOOT (President Space) sold 3,213 shares for an estimated $1,421,506

HARRY EDWARD III PAUL (Vice President & Controller) sold 707 shares for an estimated $312,923

Lockheed Martin Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,149 institutional investors add shares of Lockheed Martin stock to their portfolio, and 1,230 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Lockheed Martin Government Contracts

We have seen $37,892,253,663 of award payments to $LMT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Lockheed Martin Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LMT in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/30/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/29/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/21/2025

Lockheed Martin Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LMT recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $LMT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $525.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a target price of $554.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Gautam Khanna from TD Cowen set a target price of $480.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Peter Arment from Baird set a target price of $540.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $499.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $432.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $480.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Ronald Epstein from B of A Securities set a target price of $485.0 on 03/24/2025

