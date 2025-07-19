Lockheed Martin Stock (LMT) Opinions on Pacific Seabed Mining Talks

Recent discussions on X about Lockheed Martin (LMT) have centered around the company's potential involvement in Pacific seabed mining and its implications for critical mineral access. Several users have highlighted reports of the aerospace giant engaging in talks with mining companies, sparking curiosity about how this could diversify its revenue streams amid intensifying global competition. The chatter reflects a mix of intrigue and speculation about the long-term impact on the stock.
Additionally, there’s been notable attention on Lockheed Martin’s role in defense spending and geopolitical shifts, with some on X pointing to changes in U.S. foreign policy as a potential boon for the company’s contracts. Posts have also referenced recent stock price fluctuations, with some expressing optimism about future growth while others caution about slower growth projections for 2025. This blend of topics keeps the conversation dynamic and multifaceted.
Lockheed Martin Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $LMT stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/29 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/30.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/11 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $100,000 on 03/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT FRANKLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $80,000 on 02/18 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/13.
Lockheed Martin Insider Trading Activity
Lockheed Martin insiders have traded $LMT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHANIE C. HILL (Pres. Rotary & Mission Systems) sold 4,791 shares for an estimated $2,120,041
- ROBERT M JR LIGHTFOOT (President Space) sold 3,213 shares for an estimated $1,421,506
- HARRY EDWARD III PAUL (Vice President & Controller) sold 707 shares for an estimated $312,923
Lockheed Martin Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,149 institutional investors add shares of Lockheed Martin stock to their portfolio, and 1,230 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 1,985,876 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $919,738,610
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 1,235,914 shares (-65.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $552,095,142
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 1,233,038 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $550,810,404
- CASTLEKEEP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 1,080,922 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $482,858,666
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 662,569 shares (-18.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $295,976,197
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 560,457 shares (+7.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $250,361,746
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN removed 518,442 shares (-26.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $231,593,225
Lockheed Martin Government Contracts
We have seen $37,892,253,663 of award payments to $LMT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS CONTRACT IS TO AWARD LONG LEAD FUNDING FOR F-35A, F-35B, AND F-35C AIRCRAFT FOR U.S. SE...: $7,481,655,472
- LONG RANGE ANTI-SHIP MISSILE/JOINT AIR-TO-SURFACE STANDOFF MISSILE LARGE LOT PROCUREMENT: $4,349,242,648
- CY24 AVSC SUPPLY SUPPORT: $2,243,281,270
- MULTI-YEAR TEN (MY X) BLACK HAWK PRODUCTION AWARD FOR PROCUREMENT OF 120 H-60M BLACK HAWK HELICOPTERS FOR F...: $1,701,087,004
- GUIDED MULTIPLE LAUNCH ROCKET SYSTEM (GMLRS) AND LOW COST REDUCED RANGE PRACTICE ROCKET (LCRRPR) FY25 FULL ...: $1,451,573,532
Lockheed Martin Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LMT in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/30/2025
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/29/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/21/2025
Lockheed Martin Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LMT recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $LMT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $525.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a target price of $554.0 on 07/11/2025
- Gautam Khanna from TD Cowen set a target price of $480.0 on 07/10/2025
- Peter Arment from Baird set a target price of $540.0 on 04/23/2025
- Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $499.0 on 04/23/2025
- Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $432.0 on 04/08/2025
- Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $480.0 on 03/27/2025
- Ronald Epstein from B of A Securities set a target price of $485.0 on 03/24/2025
