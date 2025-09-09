Lockheed Martin Skunk Works And BAE Systems FalconWorks Partner To Develop Autonomous Air Systems

(RTTNews) - Lockheed Martin Skunk Works (LMT) and FalconWorks, a unit of defence, security, and aerospace company, BAE Systems plc (BA.L) Tuesday announced a partnership to develop a range uncrewed autonomous air systems.

The collaboration will focus on building a cost-effective, easily deployable system with multiple launch options such as airdrop, ground launch, marine launch, and launch from a wide-body logistic aircraft. Initially, it will focus on providing an electronic warfare and attack capability that complements and improves the survivability of existing crewed combat aircraft and deliver destructive capabilities.

"We're pleased to join forces with BAE Systems, combining our expertise in rapid prototyping and advanced development to deliver game-changing capabilities," said OJ Sanchez, vice president and general manager, Lockheed Martin Skunk Works. "By working together, we're unlocking new possibilities for our customers and advancing the future of autonomous systems."

Dave Holmes, managing director of BAE Systems' FalconWorks division, said, "Through our collaboration with Lockheed Martin we'll deliver disruptive capabilities that can make a real difference to our military customers at pace, enabling them to confront the operational requirements of today's battlefield."

