Markets
LMT

Lockheed Martin Secures $514 Mln U.S. Space Force Contract For GPS?IIIF SV23 & 24

June 16, 2026 — 01:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Defense technology company Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) announced late Monday that it has received a $514 million contract from the U.S. Space Force to build Global Positioning System IIIF Space Vehicles 23 and 24.

According to the firm, the 14 upcoming GPS IIIF satellites will deliver advanced, reliable positioning, navigation and timing capabilities for both military and civilian users.

The firm noted that the IIIF capabilities include the Regional Military Protection capability, additional M-Code-enabled satellites, allowing for secure GPS connection for warfighters, as well as a digital navigation payload, increasing accuracy and reliability of IIIF spacecraft.

With the latest contract, the firm's total GPS IIIF commitment reached to 14 spacecraft. Earlier this year, all Lockheed Martin-made GPS III satellites reached orbit.

Christina Mancinelli, vice president of global communications and navigation at Lockheed Martin, stated, "Modernizing the constellation with highly resilient, next-generation space vehicles ensures warfighters have access to the GPS capabilities they require for their missions. We continue to invest in advanced technology, facilities and the people who are the driving force in the production of this spacecraft that help our military secure peace."

Lockheed Martin said it continues to advance GPS IIIF production at its Denver area facilities.

In the overnight trading, the shares were gaining around 0.18%, after closing Monday's rgular trading 1.85% lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.