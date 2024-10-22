Lockheed Martin says to provide more details in January on multiyear outlook

11:22 EDT Lockheed Martin (LMT) says to provide more details in January on multiyear outlook
- Lockheed Martin says investing heavily in autonomy, AI
- Lockheed Martin sees FY24 segment op. profit $7.475B vs. prior $7.35B-$7.5B view
- Lockheed Martin reports Q3 cash from operations of $2.4B; free cash flow $2.1B
- Lockheed Martin raises FY24 EPS view to~ $26.65 from $26.10-$26.60
- Lockheed Martin sees FY24 free cash flow ~$6.2B vs. prior view $6B-$6.3B
