Lockheed Martin reports Q3 cash from operations of $2.4B; free cash flow $2.1B

07:36 EDT Lockheed Martin (LMT) reports Q3 cash from operations of $2.4B; free cash flow $2.1B
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on LMT:
- Lockheed Martin raises FY24 EPS view to~ $26.65 from $26.10-$26.60
- Lockheed Martin sees FY24 free cash flow ~$6.2B vs. prior view $6B-$6.3B
- Lockheed Martin sees FY24 cash from operations ~$7.95B vs. prior $7.75B-$8.05B
- Lockheed Martin reports Q3 EPS $6.80, consensus $6.50
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, October 22, 2024
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.