Lockheed Martin Reaffirms FY26 Outlook; Stock Up 4.6% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, defense technology company Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) reaffirmed its earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project earnings of in a range of $29.35 to $30.25 per share on net sales between about $77.50 billion and $80.00 billion.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, LMT is trading on the NYSE at $529.99, down $25.71 or 4.63 percent.

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