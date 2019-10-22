Companies

Lockheed Martin raises 2019 forecast as quarterly profit climbs 9.2%

Contributors
Mike Stone Reuters
Dominic Roshan K.L. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

Lockheed Martin Corp raised its forecast for 2019 earnings as it reported a 9.2% rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by increased sales in its aeronautics business, which makes F-35 fighter jets.

Updates headline and lead, adds share movement, F-35 delivery numbers

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N raised its forecast for 2019 earnings as it reported a 9.2% rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by increased sales in its aeronautics business, which makes F-35 fighter jets.

The company raised its per-share profit estimate for the year by 1.9% to $21.55 from $21.15, the high point of a previous guidance.

Lockheed's stock was down about 2.4% in premarket trading.

Net income rose to $1.61 billion, or $5.66 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 29, from $1.47 billion, or $5.14 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $15.17 billion from $14.32 billion.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company delivered 28 F-35 combat jets in the quarter, compared with 20 a year earlier.

During the second quarter, Lockheed delivered 29 F-35s. So far this year, the company has delivered 83 of the jets, out of a total expected for the year of 131.

(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington and Dominic Roshan K.L. in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Bernadette Baum)

((Dominic.RoshanKL@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular