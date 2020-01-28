Lockheed Martin quarterly profit rises 19.6%

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N, Pentagon's No.1 weapons supplier, reported a 19.6% rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by increased demand for its F-35 combat jets.

Net earnings rose to $1.50 billion, or $5.29 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.25 billion, or $4.39 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 10.2% to $15.88 billion.

(Reporting by Ashwini Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

