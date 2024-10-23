Lockheed Martin price target lowered to $695 from $705 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna lowered the firm’s price target on Lockheed Martin (LMT) to $695 from $705 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm said they updated their model after the company reported solid 3Q results, with adjusted EPS coming in better than expected.

