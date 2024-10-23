News & Insights

Lockheed Martin price target lowered to $665 from $675 at RBC Capital

October 23, 2024 — 08:31 am EDT

RBC Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Lockheed Martin (LMT) to $665 from $675 but keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s “soft” Q3 sales have weighed on sentiment, though its initial 2025 outlook is likely “conservative”, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Both sales and operating profit growth at Lockheed Martin were led by the Missiles and Fire Control segment – a highlight for its potential outlook into 2025, RBC noted, also adding that the company’s F-35 recovery is “on track”.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

