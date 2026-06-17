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Lockheed Martin Partners With GM Defense To Strengthen U.S. Manufacturing, Defense Industrial Base

June 17, 2026 — 01:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT), on Tuesday announced a collaboration with GM Defense to strengthen America's manufacturing and defense industrial base under a memorandum of understanding facilitated by the U.S. Department of War.

The companies will explore ways to speed up defense equipment production by combining Lockheed Martin's defense manufacturing expertise with General Motors' commercial manufacturing capabilities.

The company said that the partnership will focus on strengthening supply chains, improving manufacturing processes, and expanding production capacity.

The companies said the collaboration aims to boost production efficiency, improve supply chain resilience, and accelerate delivery of critical defense systems.

Lockheed Martin closed trading 1.05% higher at $535.95 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the overnight, the stock traded 0.16% lesser at $535.11.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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