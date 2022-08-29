Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Lockheed Martin, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$6.0b ÷ (US$52b - US$16b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Lockheed Martin has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.8% generated by the Aerospace & Defense industry. NYSE:LMT Return on Capital Employed August 29th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Lockheed Martin's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

There hasn't been much to report for Lockheed Martin's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Lockheed Martin to be a multi-bagger going forward. With fewer investment opportunities, it makes sense that Lockheed Martin has been paying out a decent 46% of its earnings to shareholders. Unless businesses have highly compelling growth opportunities, they'll typically return some money to shareholders.

Our Take On Lockheed Martin's ROCE

In a nutshell, Lockheed Martin has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Since the stock has gained an impressive 62% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with Lockheed Martin and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

