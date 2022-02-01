Lockheed Martin names L3Harris' Jay Malave as CFO

By Mike Stone

WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N said on Tuesday it named Jesus "Jay" Malave, who was senior vice president and CFO at L3Harris LHX.N, as the company's chief financial officer, effective immediately.

The appointment comes as Lockheed's board of directors is deciding whether to fight the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's suit to block its planned $4.4 billion acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc AJRD.Nor abandon the deal.

Malave joined L3 Technologies in 2019 during the integration of the $34 billion all-stock merger of military equipment makers L3 and Harris Corp. Prior to L3, Malave worked in various positions at United Technologies.

John Mollard, who served as acting CFO on an interim basis, will stay with Lockheed as vice president and treasurer, the company said.

