WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N said on Tuesday that it named Jesus "Jay" Malave as the company's chief financial officer with immediate effect.

Malave was the senior vice president and CFO for L3Harris LHX.N.

(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington)

((mike.stone1@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/MichaelStone;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.