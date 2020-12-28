Companies
Lockheed Martin misses F-35 jet delivery target due to COVID-19

Shreyasee Raj Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Lockheed Martin Corp said on Monday it had missed its target to deliver 141 F-35 fighter jets to the United States and its allies in 2020, as it built 8% fewer jets after the coronavirus pandemic hampered its supply chain and factories.

The defense contractor delivered 123 aircraft in 2020, underperforming its target established in late 2019.

The company in May revised down the target to 117-123 aircraft due to parts shortage.

