Lockheed Martin Lowers 2025 Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - Lockheed Martin (LMT) said, for 2025, the company expects earnings per share in a range of approximately $21.70 - $22.00, revised from prior guidance range of approximately $27.00 - $27.30. The company reaffirmed 2025 guidance for sales and free cash flow.

Net earnings in the second quarter were $342 million, or $1.46 per share, including $1.6 billion of program losses and $169 million of other charges, which impacted earnings per share by $5.83. This compares to net earnings of $1.6 billion, or $6.85 per share, in the second quarter of 2024. Second quarter sales were $18.2 billion, compared to $18.1 billion.

Shares of Lockheed Martin are down 7% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

