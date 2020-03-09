Lockheed Martin (LMT) Wins Deal to Deliver 50 C-130J Parts

Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT recently secured a contract for delivering 14 enhanced center wing boxes and 14 component kits in relation to the C-130J center wing box replacement program. The deal is expected to be completed by Mar 30, 2027.

Valued at $16.2 million, the contract was awarded by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, GA. Work related to the deal will be carried out in Marietta, GA.

C-130J Specifics

As the world’s premier tactical airlifter, the Super Hercules features tremendous lift capacity, long range and austere landing field capabilities. Rolls-Royce’s RYCEY AE 2100D3 engines and six-bladed Dowty Aerospace R391 composite propellers from General Electric GE, which improve this aircraft’s performance over legacy C-130 jet.

All C-130J variants are designed for night operations, while its proven on-board navigation system guides pilots to proper landing site quickly and safely. The Super Hercules worldwide fleet has more than 2 million flight hours and is the airlifter of choice for 20 nations.

Our View

In recent times, military helicopters in the U.S. aerospace-defense market have gained prominence and significant traction due to advancements and integration of new tactical, logistical and other important features. Some of these developments are attributable to Lockheed Martin and Textron TXT, as both of them are pioneers in manufacturing tactical aircraft.

With the fiscal 2020 defense budget offering investment potential worth $57.7 billion in aircraft, we may expect Lockheed Martin’s Aeronautics unit to receive consistent order flows from the Pentagon, like the latest one, in the near future as well.

Such contracts are indicative of solid revenue growth prospects for the company’s Aeronautics business segment, which comprises C-130 Hercules program. Notably, during fourth-quarter 2019, revenues at this unit increased 8.5% year over year and we expect the upcoming quarterly reports to reflect similar growth on account of contract wins like the latest one.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.