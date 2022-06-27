Lockheed Martin (LMT) Wins Contract for Apache Helicopters

Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT recently won a modification contract involving Apache helicopters. The deal has been awarded by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, AL.

Details of the Deal

Valued at $22.1 million, the contract is expected to be complete by Nov 30, 2024. The latest deal includes the procurement of modernized day sensor assembly kits and spares for Apache helicopters. The work related to this deal will be executed in Orlando, FL.

Significance of Apache Helicopters

The AH-64 Apache is an American twin-turboshaft attack helicopter with a tailwheel-type landing gear arrangement and a tandem cockpit for a crew of two. It features a nose-mounted sensor suite for target acquisition and night vision systems. The stealth helicopter boasts diverse, multi-mission capabilities that enable the military to carry out airborne missions effectively.

Due to its remarkable features, its demand may continue to witness a northbound trend, thus enabling Lockheed to win more contracts involving the day sensor and spares for the stealth helicopter. The latest contract win is a testament to that.

Growth Prospects

The military landscape worldwide can be witnessed modernizing and replacing age-old defense products to strengthen defense systems with upgraded and best-in-class military equipment, which can provide countries with a shield against any sudden assault and deter any war-like situation.

In this context, an efficient military helicopter that has capability to withstand any airborne military threat is poised to witness an increase in demand going forward.

Per Mordor Intelligence projections, the global military helicopter market is expected to witness a CAGR of more than 4% from 2022 to 2031. Such projections exemplify immense opportunities for defense majors to reap the multitude of gains from the expanding market size.

Considering the bright growth prospects in the military helicopter space, other prominent defense majors who stand to benefit are Raytheon Technologies RTX, Airbus Group EADSY and Textron TXT.

Raytheon Technologies’ Collins Aerospace is one of the world’s leading providers of advanced systems for commercial and military helicopters. It includes helicopters ranging from modernized heavy-lift, utility and SAR helicopters, namely the CH-53K, HH/UH-60M, CH-47F, MH-47G, MH-60L/M, MH-60T and S-70i and cockpit upgrades for CH-47SD and other older aircraft.

Raytheon Technologies has a long-term earnings growth rate of 10.5%. RTX’s investors have gained 25.2% in the past year.

Airbus Group’s military helicopters comprise the H125M, Military Training H135, H145M, AS565 MBe, H160M, H215M, H225M, Tiger and NH90 (TTH and NFH).

Airbus’ long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 12.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EADSY’s 2022 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 3%.

Textron’s Bell is an industry-leading producer of commercial and military, manned and unmanned vertical-lift aircraft and the pioneer of the revolutionary tiltrotor aircraft. Its military helicopters include Bell 360, Bell V-280, Bell AH-1Z, Bell UH-1Y, Huey II, Bell Boeing V-22 and Bell V-247.

Textron boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 12.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXT’s 2022 earnings indicates a growth rate of 21.5% from the prior-year reported figure.

Price Movement

In the past year, shares of LMT have rallied 10.2% compared to the industry’s fall of 42%.



Zacks Rank

Lockheed Martin currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

