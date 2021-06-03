Lockheed Martin (LMT) Wins $50M Apache Helicopter Support Deal

Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT recently clinched a contract to provide Modernized Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision Sensor performance-based logistics program for Boeing’s BA AH-64 Apache helicopter. The deal has been awarded by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, AL.

Valued at $49.8 million, the contract is scheduled to be completed by Dec 31, 2025. The entire task will be executed in Orlando, FL.

A Brief Note on the M-TADS/PNVS Systems

The Modernized Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision Sensor (M-TADS/PNVS), also known as Arrowhead, is an electro-optical sensor that provides enhanced situational awareness to Apache’s aircrew with greater performance and survivability. It offers long-range, precision engagement and pilotage solution for missions conducted during the day, night or adverse weather conditions.

What’s Favoring Lockheed Martin?

Rising need for improved military performance, integration of high-performance miniaturized electronic systems and increasing demand for lightweight textiles are driving growth of the military sensor market. Being a prominent defense contractor in the United States, Lockheed Martin has been winning a number of contracts from Pentagon, related to sensor systems and their upgrades.

Steady and regular order inflows for the company’s Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) unit, which manufactures varied sensor systems, tend to drive the top line. Notably, the segment recorded first-quarter 2021 net sales of $4.11 billion, which improved a solid 10% year over year. We expect smooth order flow from the Pentagon to enable the RMS unit to deliver such solid performance in the coming days.

Looking Ahead

Per a Morder Intelligence report, the global combat aircraft market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4% during the 2020-2025 time period. Such growth can be attributed to increasing global threats, geopolitical instabilities and higher spending on defense. These projections bode well for combat jet manufacturers like Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Northrop Grumman NOC and Airbus EADSY.

Zacks Rank and Price Movement

In a year’s time, shares of Lockheed, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company, have lost 4.6% against the industry’s 14.9% rise. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.



The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”



Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.



Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.