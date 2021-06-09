Lockheed Martin (LMT) Wins $138M Deal to Support F-35 Program

Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT recently secured a modification contract for providing continued services to support integration of Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers into the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter program. The award has been offered by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD.

Details of the Deal

Valued at $137.7 million, the contract is expected to be completed in July 2021. The services to be provided by Lockheed will include program management, non-recurring unique requirements and training.

Majority of work related to the deal will be carried out in Fort Worth, TX.

Rise in Demand Aids F-35 Program

The rise in global terrorism and adverse geopolitical situations has increased the need for enhancing the nation's defense budget, a major portion of which is allocated to combat aircraft. The F-35 program is supported by an international team of leading aerospace majors, such as Northrop Grumman NOC, BAE Systems BAESY and Pratt & Whitney, a unit of Raytheon Technologies RTX. Notably, Northrop Grumman rendered its expertise in carrier aircraft and low-observable stealth technology to this program. Also, BAE Systems’ short takeoff and vertical landing experience, and air systems sustainment supported the jet’s combat capabilities. Pratt & Whitney offered its combat-proven engine to this jet.

Such features have enabled the F-35 jet to dominate the combat aircraft market, buoyed by solid demand as is evident from the frequent contract wins involving F-35 program and its associated upgrades, both from Pentagon and other U.S. allies. The latest contract win is a bright example of that.

Growth Prospects

As of Mar 28, 2021, Lockheed Martin delivered 628 F-35 airplanes since the program's inception with 339 jets still in backlog. This surely boosts sales expectation for the Aeronautics business segment in the coming days.

Moreover, the production of F-35 jets is expected to continue for many years, given the U.S. government's current inventory target of 2,456 aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy. Consequently, we expect Lockheed Martin to witness more order inflows for F-35 and its associated upgrades, like the latest one, which in turn should bolster this defense contractor’s top line.

