Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest market close, Lockheed Martin (LMT) reached $467.60, with a -0.58% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.3%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.56%.

The the stock of aerospace and defense company has risen by 1.83% in the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.06%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lockheed Martin in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $6.45, marking a 4.16% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $17.03 billion, indicating a 2.04% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

LMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $26.26 per share and revenue of $69.72 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.61% and +3.18%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.18% increase. Lockheed Martin presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.91. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.26 of its industry.

Meanwhile, LMT's PEG ratio is currently 4.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Aerospace - Defense industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.8.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 88, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

