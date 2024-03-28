Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Lockheed Martin (LMT) ended the recent trading session at $454.87, demonstrating a -0.42% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.12%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.12%.

The aerospace and defense company's shares have seen an increase of 5.62% over the last month, surpassing the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lockheed Martin in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $5.86, reflecting an 8.86% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16 billion, up 5.8% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $26.13 per share and a revenue of $69.42 billion, indicating changes of -6.07% and +2.74%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Lockheed Martin. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% lower. Lockheed Martin is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.48. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.45 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that LMT has a PEG ratio of 4.17. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Aerospace - Defense stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.95 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, positioning it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

