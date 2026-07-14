Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $514.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.09% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.38% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.02%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.9%.

Shares of the aerospace and defense company witnessed a loss of 1.83% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Aerospace sector with its loss of 2.26%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Lockheed Martin in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 23, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $7.29, reflecting no change from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.52 billion, up 7.54% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $29.94 per share and a revenue of $79.05 billion, signifying shifts of +29.5% and +5.33%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.18% upward. As of now, Lockheed Martin holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lockheed Martin has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.39 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.35, which means Lockheed Martin is trading at a discount to the group.

One should further note that LMT currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.93. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Aerospace - Defense industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.55.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.