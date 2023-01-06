Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $473.24, marking a -0.8% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 1.71% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's loss of 0.52% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 4.61% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lockheed Martin as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 24, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $7.40, up 2.21% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.25 billion, up 2.94% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.32% lower. Lockheed Martin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Lockheed Martin's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.43. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.43.

Investors should also note that LMT has a PEG ratio of 2.79 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.02 at yesterday's closing price.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

