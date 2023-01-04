Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed the most recent trading day at $476.50, moving -0.22% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 1.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 1.76%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.98%.

Lockheed Martin will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Lockheed Martin is projected to report earnings of $7.40 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.21%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.25 billion, up 2.94% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% lower within the past month. Lockheed Martin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lockheed Martin has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.45 right now. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.45.

We can also see that LMT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.8. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Aerospace - Defense stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.04 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LMT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

