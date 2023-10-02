Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $407.82, marking a -0.28% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 8.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 7.95%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.45%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lockheed Martin as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post earnings of $6.69 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.62%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $16.66 billion, up 0.48% from the prior-year quarter.

LMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $27.16 per share and revenue of $66.64 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.26% and +1%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower. Lockheed Martin is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lockheed Martin has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.06 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.37.

Meanwhile, LMT's PEG ratio is currently 1.79. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Aerospace - Defense stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.77 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

