Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $463.43 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.56% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had gained 2.94% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lockheed Martin as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Lockheed Martin is projected to report earnings of $6.41 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 222.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.78 billion, up 2.15% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $27.09 per share and revenue of $65.76 billion, which would represent changes of -0.51% and -0.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Lockheed Martin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.2. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.58.

We can also see that LMT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. LMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

