Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $387.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.19% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had gained 13.53% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's gain of 2.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.77% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LMT as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 20, 2021. In that report, analysts expect LMT to post earnings of $6.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.28%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $16.46 billion, up 5.15% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $26.32 per share and revenue of $68.14 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.43% and +4.19%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LMT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. LMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, LMT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.67. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.81, which means LMT is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that LMT has a PEG ratio of 2.47 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.