Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $389.38, marking a -0.64% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.27%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had gained 2.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 3.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.69%.

LMT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect LMT to post earnings of $5.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.81%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.28 billion, up 6.01% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LMT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. LMT is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, LMT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.12. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.87, so we one might conclude that LMT is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that LMT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.5 at yesterday's closing price.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

