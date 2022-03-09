Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $448.72, marking a -0.06% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.66%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the aerospace and defense company had gained 13.37% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's gain of 2.53% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lockheed Martin as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Lockheed Martin is projected to report earnings of $6.26 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.8 billion, down 2.84% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $26.79 per share and revenue of $66.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.38% and -1.44%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower within the past month. Lockheed Martin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Lockheed Martin is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.76. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.1.

Meanwhile, LMT's PEG ratio is currently 2.95. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.72 at yesterday's closing price.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.