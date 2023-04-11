Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Moves -1.79%: What You Should Know

Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $487.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.79% move from the prior day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.92%.

Coming into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had gained 4.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 1.43%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.51%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lockheed Martin as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 18, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post earnings of $6.13 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.81%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.95 billion, down 0.12% from the prior-year quarter.

LMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $26.84 per share and revenue of $65.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.43% and -0.28%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Lockheed Martin is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.51. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.3, which means Lockheed Martin is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that LMT has a PEG ratio of 2.7. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Aerospace - Defense stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.97 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LMT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

