Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Moves -1.36%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $484, marking a -1.36% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.44% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had gained 0.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 5.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.22%.

Lockheed Martin will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $7.40, up 2.21% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.25 billion, up 2.94% from the year-ago period.

LMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $21.68 per share and revenue of $65.24 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.2% and -2.69%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher within the past month. Lockheed Martin is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Lockheed Martin currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.63. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.97.

We can also see that LMT currently has a PEG ratio of 3.63. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Aerospace - Defense stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.22 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

