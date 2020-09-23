Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Moves -1.33%: What You Should Know

Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed the most recent trading day at $383.24, moving -1.33% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.92%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 1.63% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.31% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LMT as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect LMT to post earnings of $6.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.24%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $16.24 billion, up 7.03% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $24.13 per share and revenue of $64.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.93% and +8.28%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LMT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. LMT is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, LMT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.1. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.1.

It is also worth noting that LMT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.32. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.