Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Moves -1.16%: What You Should Know

Lockheed Martin (LMT) ended the recent trading session at $442.60, demonstrating a -1.16% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.5%.

The aerospace and defense company's stock has dropped by 0.08% in the past month, falling short of the Aerospace sector's gain of 8.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.77%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Lockheed Martin in its upcoming release. On that day, Lockheed Martin is projected to report earnings of $7.26 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.8%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $18.05 billion, showing a 4.96% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $27.25 per share and a revenue of $66.63 billion, indicating changes of +0.07% and +0.98%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Lockheed Martin. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.06% increase. Right now, Lockheed Martin possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Lockheed Martin's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.43. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.94.

It's also important to note that LMT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.91. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.91 at yesterday's closing price.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)

