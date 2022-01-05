Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Moves -1.06%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $358.14, marking a -1.06% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.94%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had gained 6.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 7.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.72%.

Lockheed Martin will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 25, 2022. On that day, Lockheed Martin is projected to report earnings of $7.22 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.17%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.67 billion, up 3.72% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.87% lower. Lockheed Martin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Lockheed Martin is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.74. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.45, which means Lockheed Martin is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that LMT currently has a PEG ratio of 3.86. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.