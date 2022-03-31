Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Moves -1.02%: What You Should Know

Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $441.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.02% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.57% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 0.9% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's gain of 0.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lockheed Martin as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Lockheed Martin is projected to report earnings of $6.25 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.73%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.75 billion, down 3.13% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $26.77 per share and revenue of $66.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.29% and -1.44%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower. Lockheed Martin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Lockheed Martin currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.44, which means Lockheed Martin is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that LMT has a PEG ratio of 2.93 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.95 at yesterday's closing price.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.