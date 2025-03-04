Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know

Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed the latest trading day at $448.82, indicating a -0.69% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.35%.

The aerospace and defense company's shares have seen a decrease of 0.76% over the last month, surpassing the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.31%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Lockheed Martin in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.44, up 1.74% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.74 billion, up 3.19% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $27.47 per share and a revenue of $74.27 billion, representing changes of -3.51% and +4.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.63% lower. Lockheed Martin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Lockheed Martin is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.45. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.1 for its industry.

It's also important to note that LMT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.12. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

