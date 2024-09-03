Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed the latest trading day at $567.22, indicating a -0.15% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 3.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had gained 4.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 6.27%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.78%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lockheed Martin in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $6.40, signifying a 5.47% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.45 billion, up 3.37% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $26.49 per share and revenue of $71.14 billion, which would represent changes of -4.78% and +5.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.24% decrease. Currently, Lockheed Martin is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Lockheed Martin's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.45. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.85 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that LMT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.59. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Aerospace - Defense industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.88.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 27, this industry ranks in the top 11% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.