Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know

Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed the most recent trading day at $382.46, moving -0.58% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.71% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 12.36% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Aerospace sector's loss of 14.63% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 9.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LMT as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, LMT is projected to report earnings of $5.75 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.01%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.24 billion, up 6.3% from the year-ago period.

LMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $24.15 per share and revenue of $63.63 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.02% and +6.38%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LMT should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.14% higher. LMT currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, LMT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.93. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.61, which means LMT is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that LMT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

