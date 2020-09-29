Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know

Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $388.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.46% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.29%.

Coming into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had gained 0.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 3.72%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.3%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LMT as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect LMT to post earnings of $6.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.24%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.24 billion, up 7.03% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $24.13 per share and revenue of $64.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.93% and +8.28%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LMT. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% higher. LMT currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, LMT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.19. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.19.

Meanwhile, LMT's PEG ratio is currently 2.34. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Aerospace - Defense stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.34 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

