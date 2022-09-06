Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $417.78, marking a -0.19% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 1.25% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's loss of 4.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.

Lockheed Martin will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post earnings of $6.66 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $16.79 billion, up 4.74% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $21.84 per share and revenue of $65.4 billion, which would represent changes of -3.49% and -2.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Lockheed Martin is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Lockheed Martin is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.17. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.66.

Also, we should mention that LMT has a PEG ratio of 3.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.81 at yesterday's closing price.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



