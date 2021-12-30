Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know

Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $353.58 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.19% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had gained 7.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 3.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.11%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lockheed Martin as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Lockheed Martin is projected to report earnings of $7.22 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.17%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.67 billion, up 3.72% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $22.55 per share and revenue of $66.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of -7.96% and +2.35%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% lower within the past month. Lockheed Martin currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Lockheed Martin is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.71. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.23.

Investors should also note that LMT has a PEG ratio of 4.41 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. LMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

