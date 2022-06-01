Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Moves -0.18%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $439.30, marking a -0.18% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had gained 1.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 1.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.32%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lockheed Martin as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post earnings of $6.40 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10.24%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.27 billion, down 4.44% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $26.83 per share and revenue of $66.15 billion, which would represent changes of +18.56% and -1.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Lockheed Martin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lockheed Martin has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.4 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.74.

Investors should also note that LMT has a PEG ratio of 2.89 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Aerospace - Defense stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.11 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

