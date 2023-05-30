Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know

Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $447.97 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.11% move from the prior day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 4.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 3.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.03%.

Lockheed Martin will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.41, up 222.11% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.78 billion, up 2.15% from the year-ago period.

LMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $27.09 per share and revenue of $65.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.51% and -0.34%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher. Lockheed Martin is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lockheed Martin has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.55 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.36.

Meanwhile, LMT's PEG ratio is currently 2.69. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LMT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

